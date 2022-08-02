BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 5,033 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,646 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 14,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 29,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph M. Holsten sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $3,820,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,472,056.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,994.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,070,702 shares of company stock worth $255,605,503 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.23. 10,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,407,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $42.36 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.86.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. LKQ’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

