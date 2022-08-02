BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 559 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,440,000. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 16,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 923,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 339,130 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 543,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,609,000 after acquiring an additional 172,587 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $89.22. 165,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,348,191. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

