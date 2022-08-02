BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,382,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $205.39. 45,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,792,124. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.00 and a 200-day moving average of $210.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $181.67 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

