BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,240 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,614,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 24,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 91,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,602,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,763,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

