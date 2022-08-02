BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth $938,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 16.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.55.

KLAC stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.59. 16,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,822. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $336.87 and a 200-day moving average of $346.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 19.18%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

