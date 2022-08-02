BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,146,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $472.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.42 on Tuesday, reaching $346.12. 37,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,921. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $335.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

