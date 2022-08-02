BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after buying an additional 421,767 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after buying an additional 1,160,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,268,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,893,146,000 after buying an additional 53,086 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $346.12. 37,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,921. The stock has a market cap of $336.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $335.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on MA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.78.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

