BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on META shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.79. The stock had a trading volume of 448,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. The firm has a market cap of $432.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average of $206.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock worth $8,904,644 over the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

