BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 27,087 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.58. 478,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.82 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

