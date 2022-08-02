BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,998 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,876 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of META traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.79. 448,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,756,218. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.02. The company has a market capitalization of $432.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.