BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.86 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,504,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 521,295 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,852,745,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $211,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,472,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,852,745,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock valued at $380,134,601 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.06.

LLY stock traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $327.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,200. The company has a market cap of $310.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.07%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

