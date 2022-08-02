BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,196,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,331,445,000 after acquiring an additional 403,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,941,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,804,869,000 after purchasing an additional 452,955 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,326,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,373,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,183,000 after acquiring an additional 150,427 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700,379 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $775,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,115 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.42.

Aptiv Trading Up 1.0 %

Aptiv stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.47. 23,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,590,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.76. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The firm has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.43%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total transaction of $217,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $595,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,120,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.52, for a total value of $217,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,302.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,492. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

