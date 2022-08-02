BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $36.32 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,972 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $36,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,401,000 after buying an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,407,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,136,000 after buying an additional 312,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,222. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $129.56 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day moving average is $148.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

