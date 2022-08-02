BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.95 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,343 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $164.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,805. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.16. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $76.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.08.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

