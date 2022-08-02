BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,917 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,003 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 489,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of REM stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,839,098 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53.

