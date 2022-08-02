BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $65.91. 540,990 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.54. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

