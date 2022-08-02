BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,292 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,292 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. 76,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,876. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.62 and a one year high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

