BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $816,519,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,397,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 6,917.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 703,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $188,195,000 after buying an additional 693,715 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Stryker by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $463,446,000 after buying an additional 371,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.84. 9,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stryker from $286.00 to $237.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $278.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.94.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

