BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,387 Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,387 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of KBWD stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $17.87. 21 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,708. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.58.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.145 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%.

