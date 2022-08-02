BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.75. 175,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,171,983. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $158.02 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

