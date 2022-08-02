Beeks Trading (LON:BKS) Trading Up 0.7%

Beeks Trading Co. Ltd. (LON:BKS – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 154.60 ($1.89) and last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.88). Approximately 14,370 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 117,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 152.50 ($1.87).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) target price on shares of Beeks Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Beeks Trading Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £100.40 million and a PE ratio of 7,675.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 161.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

About Beeks Trading

Beeks Trading Corporation Ltd. provides virtual private server and infrastructure solutions for traders and broker partners worldwide. The company also offers co-location services; dedicated server packages; and server installation services. In addition, it provides institutional venue connections and retail broker connections through its Equinix platform; and Beeks Marketplace, a cloud-based portal that enables real-time connectivity to various exchanges, data feeds, trading tools, and news services for institutional traders, proprietary trading firms, brokers, wealth managers, and high-end retail traders.

