Berenberg Bank Lowers Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Price Target to GBX 390

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($4.90) to GBX 390 ($4.78) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 250 ($3.06) in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Anglo Pacific Group alerts:

Anglo Pacific Group Trading Down 0.8 %

OTCMKTS AGPIF opened at $1.97 on Friday. Anglo Pacific Group has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.06.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Pacific Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Pacific Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.