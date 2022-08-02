Berenberg Bank Trims Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Target Price to GBX 3,200

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($40.44) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($74.81) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.80) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.69) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.76).
Wizz Air Stock Up 0.9 %
WIZZ opened at GBX 2,240 ($27.45) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,664 ($20.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($67.12). The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,184.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,941.65.
About Wizz Air
Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.
