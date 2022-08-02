Berenberg Bank Trims Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Target Price to GBX 3,200

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,300 ($40.44) to GBX 3,200 ($39.21) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WIZZ. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,105 ($74.81) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($33.08) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.80) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.69) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wizz Air currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,571.25 ($43.76).

Wizz Air Stock Up 0.9 %

WIZZ opened at GBX 2,240 ($27.45) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of GBX 1,664 ($20.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,478 ($67.12). The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,184.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,941.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Wizz Air

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick acquired 3,075 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,165 ($26.53) per share, with a total value of £66,573.75 ($81,575.48).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

