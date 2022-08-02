Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 799,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,496. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $286.94 million, a P/E ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.63.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGFV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 178,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $655,000. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

