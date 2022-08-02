Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $589.00 and last traded at $589.00. 211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get Biglari alerts:

Biglari Stock Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.86.

About Biglari

Biglari ( NYSE:BH.A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.