Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $589.00 and last traded at $589.00. 211 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $599.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Biglari from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Biglari Stock Down 1.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $660.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.86.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

