BinaryX (BNX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.05 Million

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $126.97 or 0.00551808 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $256.85 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005508 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00175881 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

BinaryX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

