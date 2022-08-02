BinaryX Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7.43 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 2nd. BinaryX has a market cap of $257.75 million and $7.43 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $127.42 or 0.00557914 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00174391 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 coins and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

According to CryptoCompare, "BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. "

