Binemon Market Capitalization Tops $2.15 Million (BIN)

Binemon (BIN) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Binemon has a market cap of $2.15 million and approximately $838,924.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.52 or 0.00621362 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016916 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00034672 BTC.
About Binemon
Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binemon
