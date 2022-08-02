Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.88 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 61,218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 142,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $443.88 million, a PE ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioceres Crop Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Bioceres Crop Solutions worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.