BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $85.41 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.94, for a total transaction of $103,253.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,364.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 7,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $665,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,941 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,843 shares of company stock worth $3,264,235 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 538.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 906.1% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after buying an additional 104,154 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

