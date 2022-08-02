Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,264 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,381 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 17,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,840. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.76.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $388.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

