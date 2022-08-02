Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Bivin & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,704,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $2,746,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.42.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.66. 32,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.80.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

