Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Waste Management makes up about 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 769.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE WM traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $163.33. The company had a trading volume of 17,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,239. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.37 and its 200-day moving average is $153.72. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on WM. Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

