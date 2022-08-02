Bivin & Associates Inc. Has $46,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bivin & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,114,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,183,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,910 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,506,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,782,000 after purchasing an additional 965,690 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,310,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.93. The company had a trading volume of 222,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839,590. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.