Black Creek Investment Management Inc. Has $436.80 Million Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,301,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 462,936 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for approximately 12.3% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Baidu worth $436,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $243.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.06.

Shares of BIDU opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.70. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

