Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20, Fidelity Earnings reports. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 47.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

Shares of BSM stock opened at $15.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.83.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12,416.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 88.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 77,952 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 19.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 140,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.