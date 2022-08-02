Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $15.07, but opened at $15.79. Black Stone Minerals shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 4,424 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 47.53% and a return on equity of 36.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 37,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 68,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 18,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.