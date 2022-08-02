BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 49.1% in July

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
DSU opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $12.50.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
