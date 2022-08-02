BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 49.1% in July

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 30th total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

DSU opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $12.50.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,085,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,308,000 after acquiring an additional 429,486 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 684,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 59,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,335,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 8,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

