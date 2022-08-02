BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 5.39 Per Share

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 270 ($3.31) to GBX 290 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.27) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.94) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 227.50 ($2.79).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

