Blake D. Moret Sells 58,000 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total value of $7,086,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,896,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,121,870.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PTC traded down $1.61 on Tuesday, reaching $120.58. 20,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.53. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $137.67.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. PTC’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

