Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 113.44% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly Lefferts sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $168,371.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,553.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,414 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,028 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

