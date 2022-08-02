Blooom Inc. Acquires 12,346 Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Blooom Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,346 shares during the quarter. Blooom Inc. owned about 0.32% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $7.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

