Blooom Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blooom Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Blooom Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $22,305,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,421,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $376.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $334.24 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $385.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

