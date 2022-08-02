Blooom Inc. Lowers Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Blooom Inc. lessened its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. Blooom Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Rollins by 4.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 187,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Rollins by 13.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 667,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 44.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins stock opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.36 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 59.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Rollins from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

