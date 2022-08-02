Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $28.46 million for the quarter.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

Blueknight Energy Partners Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BKEP stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,009. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.00. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.67 million, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.55.

Blueknight Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueknight Energy Partners

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.043 dividend. This is a boost from Blueknight Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 73.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 897,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 62,878 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 1, 2022, it had 54 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.