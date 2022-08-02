Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives $758.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $758.33.

BYPLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 1,030 ($12.62) to GBX 780 ($9.56) in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 800 ($9.80) to GBX 695 ($8.52) in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Shares of Bodycote stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.63. Bodycote has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $8.95.

About Bodycote

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

