Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.79, Briefing.com reports. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.4 %

BCC opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.14. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $85.17.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Boise Cascade Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Boise Cascade

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boise Cascade by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 2.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Boise Cascade by 33.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.