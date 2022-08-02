Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Boot Barn worth $21,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at about $467,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $3,469,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Boot Barn by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boot Barn from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $140.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

BOOT stock opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.55. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $781,292 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

