Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 39.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $95.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.64. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $97.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAHGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 54.25%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 97,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.48, for a total transaction of $8,258,849.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,459,745.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,586 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,503. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

