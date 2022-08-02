BORA Hits One Day Trading Volume of $65.50 Million (BORA)

BORA (BORA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. BORA has a total market cap of $310.31 million and approximately $65.50 million worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BORA has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One BORA coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001463 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BORA Coin Profile

BORA (CRYPTO:BORA) is a coin. It was first traded on July 2nd, 2018. BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 927,500,000 coins. BORA’s official website is boraecosystem.com. BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BORA is https://reddit.com/r/Bora_Ecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “BORA ISLAND is a decentralized entertainment platform focused on distributing digital contents and providing incentives to the participants.BORA is an ERC20 token that serves as the ecosystem's currency. “

